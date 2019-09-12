Monetary Management Group Maintains Holding in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA); Perigon Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $7.72 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 21,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 26,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $289.67. About 4.18M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 229.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 1,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $185.2. About 6.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,625 shares to 12,212 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 68.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,250 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,985 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).