Monetary Management Group Lowered Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $404,260 as Share Value Declined; As Sabre (SABR) Market Value Rose, Holder Menta Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 98.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 11,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 147 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 12,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 523,750 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 40,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 15,430 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $343,000, down from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 133,688 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR)

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7,031 shares to 19,637 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26 million for 30.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 1,905 shares to 18,260 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.27 million for 25.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.