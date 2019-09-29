Monetary Management Group Lifted Its Dnp Select Income Fund (DNP) Stake by $468,050; Hanson Mcclain Has Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 12,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 10,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo’s CEO pay package approved despite scandals; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Dnp Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) by 77.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 42,550 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 97,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dnp Select Income Fund Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 238,795 shares traded. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent invested in 89,781 shares. Ally holds 209,000 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division has 0.85% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 0.94% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 29,844 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 29,677 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 0.95% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Co holds 0.56% or 143,485 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma stated it has 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wetherby Asset owns 73,318 shares. Hills Bancorp Trust owns 39,354 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 31,162 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt stated it has 8,200 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Citizens & Northern Corporation invested in 6,828 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 1.41 million shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $167.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,803 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,475 activity.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,775 shares to 26,185 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,440 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..