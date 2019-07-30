Monetary Management Group Lifted Its Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stake; Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Position Raised by Orbimed Advisors Llc

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 544,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.91M market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 51,103 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 148.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 60,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 6.47 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL

