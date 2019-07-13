Monetary Management Group Lifted Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake By $611,050; Tower Research Capital Trc Raised Its Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holding

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) stake by 2978.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc acquired 3,276 shares as Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW)’s stock rose 6.35%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 3,386 shares with $324,000 value, up from 110 last quarter. Pinnacle West Cap Corp now has $10.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.51. About 941,953 shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 187.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 2,525 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 3,875 shares with $938,000 value, up from 1,350 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $122.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 18,795 shares to 11,916 valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 43,279 shares and now owns 17,216 shares. Ishares Tr (FXI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 36,172 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 8,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 506,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Opus Investment Management Incorporated reported 55,200 shares stake. Naples Glob Lc accumulated 6,775 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 18,298 shares. Natixis LP has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). American Assets Mngmt Lc invested 0.77% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 235,411 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 41,154 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 600,711 are held by Millennium Mgmt Limited Co. Estabrook Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,555 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 12 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Wednesday, June 12 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $97 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,785 shares to 17,193 valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,440 shares and now owns 4,288 shares. Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target in Monday, June 3 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Nomura. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of stock.

