Monetary Management Group Lifted By $386,325 Its J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) Position; Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered By $1.92 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 53.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 4,760 shares with $1.70M value, down from 10,162 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $135.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $310.1. About 5.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban

Monetary Management Group Inc increased J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 3,825 shares as J P Morgan/Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 48,730 shares with $4.93M value, up from 44,905 last quarter. J P Morgan/Chase now has $353.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 8.36M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Gp has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 47,402 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Co accumulated 0.1% or 8,205 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.54% stake. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.37% or 476,325 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 765 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Llc holds 1.88% or 16,548 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 769 were accumulated by Accredited Invsts. Parsec Fincl Management has 658 shares. 220,119 are owned by Sei Invests Com. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 42,645 are held by Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 2,879 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.83 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity. Sweeney Anne M also sold $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Moderates Netflix Bull Vs. Bear Debate After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Despite Q2 Subscriber Worries? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 86,307 shares to 90,007 valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Celgene Corp (Put) stake by 82,900 shares and now owns 105,400 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) was raised too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 120,023 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Consulta Ltd reported 750,000 shares. 669,796 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. West Family owns 4,710 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated owns 119,050 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Coastline Trust Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 33,917 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank reported 0.17% stake. Cadinha & Com Lc has 181,856 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs reported 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greatmark Investment Prtnrs owns 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,010 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,638 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bluemar Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23,792 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 104,506 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. 36,048 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.63% or 53,473 shares in its portfolio.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 2,940 shares to 9,902 valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 14,260 shares and now owns 52,521 shares. Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.