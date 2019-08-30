Monetary Management Group Increased By $1.45 Million Its Centene (CNC) Stake; Pura Vida Investments Boosted Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) stake by 90585.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pura Vida Investments Llc acquired 56,163 shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 56,225 shares with $1.95 million value, up from 62 last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 76,344 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 204.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 27,447 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 40,839 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 13,392 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $18.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 440,879 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Can Afford Some Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portola -4.8% alongside $200M share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, RH, PTLA – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Portola Pharmaceuticals Is Rocketing 10.9% Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AVDR,GKOS,PTLA,ICUI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma has $50 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 38.27% above currents $29.29 stock price. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PTLA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 5 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Capital Management Limited has invested 0.16% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). The Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 81,571 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 3.39 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Charles Schwab Management invested in 0.01% or 378,493 shares. Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 957,990 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,001 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pura Vida Invests Ltd Co owns 0.65% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 56,225 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 78,307 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 729 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 95 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 43.24% above currents $46.6 stock price. Centene had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6400 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 217,339 shares. Atria Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And reported 4,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.37% or 85,788 shares. Mirae Asset Invests stated it has 110,929 shares. Horizon Investment Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rampart Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hennessy Advsr holds 0.15% or 60,300 shares. Hrt Ltd reported 6,763 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 265,712 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,196 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated has 1,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. 2,850 shares were bought by BLUME JESSICA L., worth $151,022.