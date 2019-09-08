Monetary Management Group Holds Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP); Oppenheimer Asset Management Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $2.94 Million as Stock Value Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 81.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 8,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 4,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87 million shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 26,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 103,853 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, up from 77,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,260 shares to 52,521 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,735 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 23,168 shares to 195,940 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,637 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.