Monetary Management Group Holding in Boeing (BA) Decreased by $863,727 as Share Value Declined; International Business Machine (IBM) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $930.98 Million

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 6,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 72,346 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21B, up from 65,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M Secs holds 0.19% or 5,893 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 19,280 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 50 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 93,076 shares. Truepoint invested in 0.02% or 1,942 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 959,624 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital reported 0.12% stake. Hikari Limited, Japan-based fund reported 144,310 shares. 46,000 are held by Ally Financial. Citizens & Northern Corp has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colrain Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,200 shares. Town And Country Comml Bank And Tru Communications Dba First Bankers Tru Communications has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,629 shares. First Personal Fincl Service accumulated 3,603 shares. Cordasco owns 791 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 61 shares to 10,132 shares, valued at $448.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,526 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 740 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Limited Company has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 8,216 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Co. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.39% stake. Td Asset owns 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.24M shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru invested in 0.29% or 2,279 shares. Azimuth Limited Liability Company holds 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80,197 shares. Bb&T holds 41,047 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Llc holds 25,944 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yorktown Management And Research Inc accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Farmers Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Inv Management reported 3,495 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,050 shares to 31,960 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

