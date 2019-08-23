Monetary Management Group Has Upped Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Stock Rose; Holder Rbf Capital Boosted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 15,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 32,015 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 420,579 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 1.45M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ellington Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,800 shares stake. 423,146 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Washington Tru invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Co Ca has 102,313 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 277,482 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants stated it has 0.57% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lindsell Train Ltd invested in 30.74% or 31.84 million shares. Winfield Assoc holds 0.12% or 4,512 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 1.22 million shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.38 million shares. Comm Fincl Bank invested 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.16M shares. Fdx Advsr invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schmidt P J Investment owns 80,312 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 31,460 shares to 100,087 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares to 6,447 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Swiss Bank stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Central Bank & Trust And Tru reported 55,040 shares stake. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 11,047 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp holds 507,925 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Waverton Invest Management accumulated 15,405 shares. Smithfield Co has 1,809 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 5.23M shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Company Ltd has 0.51% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 586,764 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj &. Lateef Inv Mgmt LP has 3.63% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.13% or 81,427 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 6,234 shares. 2,599 are held by Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated.

