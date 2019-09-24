Monetary Management Group Has Upped Biogen Idec (BIIB) Position By $615,120; National Oilwell Varco Has 0.9 Sentiment

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) stake by 103.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 2,640 shares as Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 5,180 shares with $1.21M value, up from 2,540 last quarter. Biogen Idec Inc. now has $43.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $237.12. About 898,213 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 171 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 191 reduced and sold equity positions in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The funds in our database now own: 356.96 million shares, up from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding National Oilwell Varco Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 53 Reduced: 138 Increased: 136 New Position: 35.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ruffer Llp has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Confluence Wealth Management Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,398 shares. Fund Management, France-based fund reported 79,193 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 505 shares. Capital Limited Lc reported 17 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0.2% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.13% or 234,763 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 4,359 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Company owns 2,146 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). South Dakota Council invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 838 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kbc Gp Inc Nv has 0.15% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 83,347 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0.02% or 97,473 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. 118,342 shares were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J, worth $27.21M on Tuesday, April 30.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) stake by 11,890 shares to 147 valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 4,700 shares and now owns 6,775 shares. Ashland Inc New was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Biogen Inc has $300 highest and $19800 lowest target. $253.13’s average target is 6.75% above currents $237.12 stock price. Biogen Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by H.C. Wainwright. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

The stock decreased 5.53% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.86M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

