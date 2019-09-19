Monetary Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) as Share Price Rose; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Value Declined While Landscape Capital Management Lowered Stake by $647,640

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (JPM) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 41,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 48,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan/Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 10,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 3,775 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 14,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.11 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Finance has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Twin Mgmt has 76,749 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 650,634 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 114,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 276,407 shares. Marco Lc owns 20,445 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr invested in 0.01% or 20,571 shares. Pettee Investors Incorporated holds 10,180 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 244,065 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.30M shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Clearbridge Invests Ltd owns 1,515 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 24,691 shares. Freestone Capital Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 5,398 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 142,195 shares to 235,554 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 44,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,265 shares to 4,690 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 1,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Company invested in 109,650 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 230,931 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advisors. Pinnacle Prns Inc reported 1.58% stake. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 5,914 shares. 21,725 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited owns 3.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 110,120 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg owns 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,384 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,420 shares. 16,042 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mngmt New York. Barometer Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 2,400 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 21,393 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Grp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Guardian reported 765,727 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Baltimore owns 93,772 shares. Brookmont Capital Management has invested 3.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).