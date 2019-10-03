Monetary Management Group Has Trimmed Its Boeing (BA) Stake by $586,040 as Stock Declined; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Share Price Declined While Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 13,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 76,207 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, down from 89,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 802,695 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 06/03/2018 – 71OD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm; 03/04/2018 – AS23: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 79WM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 63YU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,593 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 11,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $364.23. About 477,262 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio