Monetary Management Group Has Trimmed By $314,900 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Burney Co Cut American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 40.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 4,700 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 6,775 shares with $458,000 value, down from 11,475 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 3.47 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY

Burney Co decreased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 4,150 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Burney Co holds 54,721 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 58,871 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 72,420 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 22.97% above currents $62.78 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.71 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.