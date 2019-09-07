Monetary Management Group Has Raised Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $323,900; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Market Value Declined, Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.03 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 130,139 shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,960 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 29,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,203 shares, and cut its stake in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 261,431 were accumulated by Rothschild Asset Us. Cim Lc stated it has 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Bangor Savings Bank has 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ghp Invest Advsr owns 45,504 shares. Scotia invested in 0.36% or 175,317 shares. 25,148 are owned by Armstrong Shaw Inc Ct. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Company accumulated 2,643 shares. National Invest Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,960 shares. Allen Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,595 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Co Oh has invested 1.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,127 shares. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).