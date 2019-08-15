Monetary Management Group Has Lowered Service Now (NOW) Holding; Clearfield (CLFD) Sentiment Is 1.62

Clearfield Inc (CLFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 21 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold their holdings in Clearfield Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 3.81 million shares, up from 3.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clearfield Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Service Now Inc. (NOW) stake by 37.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as Service Now Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 4,770 shares with $1.18M value, down from 7,680 last quarter. Service Now Inc. now has $47.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $253.03. About 1.07M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 275.03 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $28500 highest and $242 lowest target. $268.29’s average target is 6.03% above currents $253.03 stock price. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,400 shares to 68,816 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) stake by 11,480 shares and now owns 12,680 shares. J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “NYSE Trader: Expect ‘Heavy Selling’ Thursday Morning – TheStreet.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bb&T Limited Liability invested in 2,879 shares. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx has invested 0.7% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Caxton Assoc Lp owns 0.74% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 20,700 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,610 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 6.27 million shares. Cap Investors reported 10.45 million shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 665 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 24,399 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arrow Corporation holds 30 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kemnay Advisory has invested 3.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Liability accumulated 14,338 shares. Capital Service Of America Incorporated reported 49,428 shares stake.

More notable recent Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Clearfield Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CLFD – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Clearfield (CLFD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clearfield, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) CEO Cheri Beranek on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 8,740 shares traded. Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) has risen 1.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CLFD News: 03/04/2018 – Clearfield® Enhances Functionality of its Full Fiber Distribution Cabinet Line; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 05/03/2018 Clearfield to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Clearfield® Delivers 144-port Count Fiber Distribution Hub as Carriers Race to Expand FTTH Markets; 26/04/2018 – Clearfield 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Clearfield Sees 2018 Rev $74M-$76M; 26/04/2018 – CLEARFIELD INC CLFD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $74 MLN TO $76 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Clearfield Appoints Rosa Burns as New Chief Rev Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearfield Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLFD); 24/04/2018 – Clearfield Appoints Rosa Burns as New Chief Revenue Officer

Thb Asset Management holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Clearfield, Inc. for 326,253 shares. Cadence Capital Management Llc owns 83,824 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 53,000 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 534,999 shares.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises , large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $160.41 million. The firm offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. It has a 34.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient.

Analysts await Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CLFD’s profit will be $1.64 million for 24.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Clearfield, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.