Monetary Management Group Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $526,365; Stock Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Position by $384,780 as Share Value Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 132,930 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 140,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 4.82M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,193 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 19,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $203.8. About 1.35M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27,447 shares to 40,839 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 7,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

