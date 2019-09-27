Monetary Management Group Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Holding by $331,200; Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stake by $7.93 Million; Share Value Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79M, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $148.68. About 1.29 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, down from 39,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.65B market cap company. It closed at $229.79 lastly. It is down 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

