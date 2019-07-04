Monetary Management Group Has Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 46.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 17,042 shares as Cvs Health Corporation (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 19,479 shares with $1.05M value, down from 36,521 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation now has $71.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS)

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced holdings in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.70 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

More notable recent Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (NYSE:MMU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF NAD: Tax-Free Income Becoming Enticing? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Tax Exempt CEF Portfolio Generating Over 5% Income – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2015. More interesting news about Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (NYSE:MMU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Express Inc (EXPR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tax Free Income From Municipal Bond Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2015.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $604.82 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 511.85 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 75,301 shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU) has risen 5.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. for 49,405 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 19,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 2,434 shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 37,925 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,100 shares to 16,620 valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 3,950 shares and now owns 8,825 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $102 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associate accumulated 14,731 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Country Club Tru Na holds 65,034 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,844 shares. Dynamic Management Ltd invested in 7,362 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 29,152 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 61,738 are owned by Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability. 23,784 are owned by Comm Of Toledo Na Oh. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company invested in 25,189 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank accumulated 0.56% or 54,631 shares. Northside Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 11,618 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 625,000 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,455 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Ulysses Management Lc has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,568 shares. 213,929 are held by Eastern Savings Bank.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Things CVS Health Wants You to Know About Its Future – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.