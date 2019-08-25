Monetary Management Group Has Boosted Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST); Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Increased Its Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 187.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 83.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 20,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 45,133 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 24,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 527,613 shares. Fosun Ltd accumulated 1,000 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Donaldson Ltd Liability Co holds 1,296 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 1.63% or 57,425 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Lc owns 1,240 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 152 shares. Hartford Inv Management Commerce owns 53,260 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 24,720 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 72,437 shares. Tradition Management Llc has 0.5% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 62,350 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The California-based Natl Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,995 were reported by Cim Mangement.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,288 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 4,661 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 4.47 million shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 12,128 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 4,848 shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Co has 1,072 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Dupont accumulated 13,142 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability holds 5,630 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,251 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.73 million shares. 64,635 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of The West. Indexiq Lc reported 4,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Susquehanna Int Group Llp holds 568,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

