Monetary Management Group Cut Stake in Boeing (BA) by $863,727; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Stock Declined While Robecosam Ag Has Increased Position

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 245,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 413,374 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $355.47. About 832,009 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Svcs Limited Liability invested in 27,167 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 7,103 shares. Camarda Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 95 shares. Oakmont owns 399,878 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca accumulated 790 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 4,000 shares. Jacobs Communications Ca has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Professional Advisory Service Inc reported 3,590 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Security Tru Com owns 0.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,962 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd owns 42,667 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.32% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. 3.09M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 22,972 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 8,715 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Needham Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 25,500 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.14 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,525 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 15,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,500 shares to 56,385 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 115,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,850 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).