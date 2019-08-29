Monetary Management Group Cut Service Now (NOW) Position By $715,860; Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Service Now Inc. (NOW) stake by 37.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as Service Now Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 4,770 shares with $1.18M value, down from 7,680 last quarter. Service Now Inc. now has $49.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $262.32. About 349,646 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 285.13 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 4.96% above currents $262.32 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,350 shares to 21,075 valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 16,620 shares. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,819 were reported by Westpac Corp. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3,088 shares. Atria Limited invested in 916 shares. California-based Investors has invested 0.62% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 69,990 shares. First Citizens Bancshares reported 6,599 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 149,320 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 86,492 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jericho Asset Ltd Partnership reported 6.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 138,240 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 29,856 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dsam Prns (London) Limited stated it has 2.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 14,004 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).