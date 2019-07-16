Monetary Management Group Cut Service Now (NOW) Holding; Caxton Upped By $5.07 Million Its Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Position

Caxton Corp increased Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) stake by 962.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Corp acquired 724,697 shares as Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Caxton Corp holds 800,000 shares with $6.00M value, up from 75,303 last quarter. Alcentra Cap Corp now has $106.87M valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 4,326 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Service Now Inc. (NOW) stake by 37.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as Service Now Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 4,770 shares with $1.18 million value, down from 7,680 last quarter. Service Now Inc. now has $54.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $295.3. About 614,605 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 1. UBS maintained the shares of NOW in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOW in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 31. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will HEXO’s NYSE Transfer Cause Commotion? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 2,771 shares to 4,973 valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,825 shares and now owns 48,730 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 11,446 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 42,079 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 103,188 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 119,580 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. State Common Retirement Fund owns 341,450 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The New York-based Archon Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scharf Invests Lc has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dock Street Asset Management owns 3,800 shares. Citigroup owns 77,073 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0% or 666 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd accumulated 135,515 shares. Strategic Advsrs Llc holds 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,645 shares. 1.01 million were reported by Putnam Limited.