Monetary Management Group Cut Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holding; Autozone (AZO) Shorts Raised By 1.88%

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) stake by 27.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 3,630 shares as Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 9,735 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 13,365 last quarter. Lam Research Corp. now has $29.31B valuation. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) had an increase of 1.88% in short interest. AZO’s SI was 735,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.88% from 721,800 shares previously. With 270,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO)’s short sellers to cover AZO’s short positions. The SI to Autozone Inc’s float is 2.97%. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 7,480 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mirae Asset has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 24,857 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Duncker Streett & Com has 200 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,935 shares stake. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.01% or 2,542 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pictet Asset Management holds 188,318 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 5,100 shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc owns 398,862 shares. Assetmark owns 10,283 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,494 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,866 shares. L S invested in 0.77% or 31,975 shares.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 3,950 shares to 8,825 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,825 shares and now owns 48,730 shares. Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $180 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 8.41% above currents $200.39 stock price. Lam Research had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. Deutsche Bank maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $180 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, April 22. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AutoZone, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.39% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 155,658 shares stake. Truepoint owns 300 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 420 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 36,006 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.22% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Foster Motley Inc holds 0.1% or 655 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 257 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 14,888 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.54% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 12,355 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 4,628 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone’s Solid Q3 Results, Strong Hub Strategy Keep UBS Bullish – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.