Monetary Management Group Cut Its Position in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by $333,900 as Shares Declined; Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $1.93 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 88,670 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.26M, up from 64,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 283,558 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 60,866 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 68,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 3.88 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,530 shares to 28,560 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O'reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,960 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.03 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.