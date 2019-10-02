Monetary Management Group Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Arc Group Worldwide (ARCW) Sentiment Is 1

Arc Group Worldwide Inc (ARCW) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 5 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 5 reduced and sold their equity positions in Arc Group Worldwide Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.81 million shares, down from 4.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Arc Group Worldwide Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,225 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 18,850 shares with $2.63 million value, down from 21,075 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $348.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 10.65 million shares traded or 47.82% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.38 million. It operates in three divisions: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

The stock increased 15.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.23. About 5,300 shares traded. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (ARCW) has declined 93.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCW News: 10/05/2018 – ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 15C; 03/05/2018 – ARC Group Worldwide Announces Interim CEO Departure; 10/05/2018 – ARC Group Worldwide 3Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – ARC Group FY Rev $4.45M; 03/05/2018 – ARC Group Worldwide Announces Interim Chief Executive Officer Departure; 03/05/2018 – ARC GROUP – ALAN QUASHA, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ARC, WILL ASSUME DUAL ROLES OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE INC ARCW.O SAYS INTERIM CEO DREW M. KELLEY RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ARC Group Worldwide: Chairman Alan Quasha to Assume Dual Roles of Chmn and CEO With Immediate Effect; 02/04/2018 – ARC Group FY EPS 5c; 02/04/2018 ARC Group, Inc. Announces Record 2017 Financial Results

First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. for 2.17 million shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 990 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 6,135 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 71,344 shares.

Another recent and important ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ARC Group Worldwide announces CFO transition – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) stake by 1,905 shares to 18,260 valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 18,940 shares and now owns 32,065 shares. Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 12.73% above currents $132 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.