Monetary Management Group Cut Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake; Illinois Tool Works Has 0.89 Sentiment

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 18.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 5,775 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 26,185 shares with $4.57M value, down from 31,960 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $119.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 1.32 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 347 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 390 trimmed and sold equity positions in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 218.19 million shares, down from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Illinois Tool Works Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 8 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 338 Increased: 252 New Position: 95.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel, Virginia-based fund reported 19,226 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 28,720 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wellington Shields Limited Co reported 20,159 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Communication, Connecticut-based fund reported 93,756 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 298,248 shares. Argi holds 0.05% or 5,514 shares. 1.36 million are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cohen Cap Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). United Fire Gp holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,000 shares. 13.98 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Intersect Ltd reported 2,242 shares stake. Howard Cap Mgmt stated it has 7,350 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Llc reported 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 14.60% above currents $165.57 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9.

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,480 shares to 9,790 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 3,190 shares and now owns 4,190 shares. Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) was raised too.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.22 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 4.88% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for 195,249 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc owns 48,978 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has 4.32% invested in the company for 23.15 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 4.25% in the stock. M. Kraus & Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 43,965 shares.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.15. About 784,040 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25 million for 19.31 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.