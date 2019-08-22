Monetary Management Group Cut Its Boeing (BA) Stake by $863,727; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Trimmed Boston Scientific (BSX) Position as Shares Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $15.66 during the last trading session, reaching $355.65. About 6.35 million shares traded or 49.50% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 13,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 94,040 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 1.87 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 6,300 shares. Parkwood Llc has invested 1.15% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.08 million shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. 2.18M are held by Ameriprise Financial. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 49,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marietta Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 116,629 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 111,474 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 10.71M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers owns 0.27% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 784,236 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 146.79 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fjarde Ap accumulated 415,221 shares. Tcw Grp invested in 13,921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 2.28M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Lowers Boston Scientific Revenue Estimates On FDA Warning, But Keeps Buy Rating – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 28.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 332,046 shares to 336,979 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 262,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,100 shares to 16,620 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 11,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Co accumulated 13,643 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 2.01% or 39,328 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.55% or 88,679 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 1,867 shares. Diligent Invsts owns 3,259 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 33.82M are owned by Blackrock. 231 are owned by Barnett. Allen Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 18,194 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 2.05% or 20,164 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 36.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.