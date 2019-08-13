Monetary Management Group Continues to Hold Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $383,840 as Shares Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 4.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 106.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 13,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 28,897 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,637 are owned by First Bank Tru Of Newtown. Iberiabank Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 109,306 shares. Cypress Cap Gru owns 87,741 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Serv holds 34,506 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,253 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp invested in 2.01M shares. American Money Lc invested in 0.24% or 5,432 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 318,887 shares. Everett Harris And Com Ca holds 262,179 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 134,864 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs. Salem Capital Management Inc reported 0.42% stake. Insight 2811 Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Corecommodity reported 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Llc reported 24 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 293 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 3.25 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 9,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 173,260 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Company invested in 193 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 141,945 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 7,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mai Mngmt stated it has 53,220 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,675 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NextEra Energy Partners Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” on January 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KKR Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio through Investment with NextEra Energy Partners – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-CSRS Cushing Renaissance Fund For: May 31 – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why NextEra Energy Partners LP Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 04, 2018.