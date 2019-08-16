Monetary Management Group Boosted Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stake by $641,700; Miura Global Management Cut Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $7.01 Million as Stock Price Declined

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68 million shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 106.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 13,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 564,169 shares traded or 146.62% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,770 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

