Monetary Management Group Boosted Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding; American Asset Management Has Boosted Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $446,889; Stock Rose

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (BIIB) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,180 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 161.87% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 1.90M shares traded or 61.98% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 62,198 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pitcairn Com owns 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,391 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 15 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Roberts Glore Il reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 18,140 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 265,898 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Natixis LP has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guardian Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 11,065 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 1.32 million shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.22% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $260.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,600 shares to 38,146 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,185 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weybosset Research And Ltd Liability Com reported 40,482 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 292,161 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.03% or 16,915 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wall Street Access Asset Llc holds 1,300 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ally owns 0.44% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 14,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 77,168 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 44,402 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James holds 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 195,715 shares. 1,188 are owned by Summit Asset Management Lc. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2,319 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 34,033 are held by Stonebridge Cap Management. Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0.39% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Da Davidson stated it has 46,596 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.