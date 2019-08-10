Monetary Management Group Boosted By $955,870 Its Pnc Financial (PNC) Stake; Shorts at F5 Networks (FFIV) Raised By 14.65%

F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) had an increase of 14.65% in short interest. FFIV’s SI was 3.34 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.65% from 2.91 million shares previously. With 668,700 avg volume, 5 days are for F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s short sellers to cover FFIV’s short positions. The SI to F5 Networks Inc’s float is 5.62%. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 623,538 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Pnc Financial (PNC) stake by 77.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 7,835 shares as Pnc Financial (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 17,910 shares with $2.20M value, up from 10,075 last quarter. Pnc Financial now has $58.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $155,794 activity. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold 150 shares worth $25,013. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $110,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 5,036 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 317 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 2,052 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Co holds 12,796 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 111,172 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com holds 1,032 shares. Addenda accumulated 22,061 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tortoise Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.2% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1.46M shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 182,129 shares. Ci Invests stated it has 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 812,666 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 42,845 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Co reported 3,800 shares. 134 are held by Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Company.

Among 9 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. F5 Networks had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $166 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Macquarie Research. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Banking giant PNC to open first retail branches in Boston – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.