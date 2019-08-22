Moneta Group Investment Advisors Upped Centene Del (CNC) Stake By $1.23 Million; Solar Capital LTD (SLRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Solar Capital LTD (SLRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 41 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 34 sold and reduced their positions in Solar Capital LTD. The active investment managers in our database now own: 22.62 million shares, up from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Solar Capital LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 22 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 158.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 23,277 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 38,004 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 14,727 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 3.52 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 28,273 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $868.88 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $335,046 activity.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 3.99% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. for 157,893 shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 479,013 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partners Group Holding Ag has 1.79% invested in the company for 627,564 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 1.42% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 950,731 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,369 shares to 1,711 valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,001 shares and now owns 238 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 57.99% above currents $45.78 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was bought by BLUME JESSICA L..

