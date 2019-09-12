Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Position by $2.63 Million; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 231,454 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, down from 246,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 2.24 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 68.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 56,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 25,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 81,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,570 shares to 6,811 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Communication has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hanson Mcclain invested in 853 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1St Source Bancorp reported 0.02% stake. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 320,164 shares. Parthenon Limited reported 0.44% stake. Daiwa Securities Group holds 36,940 shares. Penobscot Inv Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,050 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 7,561 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.21% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 7,313 shares. State Street holds 55.93 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.22% or 1.16M shares. Sabal Tru reported 9,800 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.65 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 48,978 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability reported 22,200 shares. Accredited stated it has 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Morgan Stanley holds 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 17.88M shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 5.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Veritas Inv Mgmt (Uk) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 550 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,880 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt stated it has 122,774 shares. 105,284 are owned by Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Co. Riverbridge Prtnrs owns 4,628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Valley National Advisers owns 61,856 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ltd invested in 0.05% or 22,787 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 6,476 shares. Barton Inv Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,020 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dj Select Dividend (DVY) by 224,104 shares to 224,277 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 32,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).