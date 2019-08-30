Moneta Group Investment Advisors Stake in Visa (V) Has Trimmed by $394,212; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, White Elm Capital Has Upped Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 35.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4,514 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 7,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 2.84M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 9.54 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares to 74,996 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat! Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 72,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Llc has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Invest Counsel holds 1% or 17,378 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 10,980 shares. Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has 1.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 534,468 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has 47,853 shares. Davenport And Llc reported 733,077 shares stake. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America owns 5,047 shares. Moreover, Blue Edge Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,882 shares. Hillsdale Invest, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,190 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 1.65% or 143,339 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 11,263 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy, Arizona-based fund reported 158,159 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,145 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,464 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi owns 5,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.13% or 5,612 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 46,980 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.19M shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 172,417 shares. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.92% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 382,200 shares. Montag A And has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc Mkts reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Iberiabank Corp has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 19,629 shares. Ssi Inv Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stoneridge Inv Partners Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 117,825 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.81 million shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 2.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).