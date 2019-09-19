Moneta Group Investment Advisors Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Trimmed by $5.23 Million; Agilent Technologies (A) Market Value Declined While Fairpointe Capital Has Raised Holding by $31.41 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 91.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 60,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 5,588 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482,000, down from 66,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 8.12 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 24/05/2018 – COLUMN-Song remains the same as bond traders, European banks struggle: McGeever; 14/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence +1.0% at 120.8 in Week Ending May 13: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Holds 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 163 FROM EUR 160; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc; 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Pick Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre as Head of M&A; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 12485.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 424,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 427,916 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.95 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 1.96 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6,437 shares to 8,154 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Ftse Epra/Nareit Global Real Estate Ex (IFGL) by 7,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Etf (VTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.19% or 482,971 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Co has 38,431 shares. 180,520 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Hap Trading Lc reported 11,144 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 193,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 25,900 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Hourglass Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 170,347 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division reported 18,571 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors accumulated 33,711 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.06% or 88,138 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.21% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 195,996 shares to 598,314 shares, valued at $58.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 296,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,582 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 14,011 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 19,240 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Qs Limited Liability Com reported 13,445 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 1,318 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 10,172 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Com accumulated 200 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Co has 0.67% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3,305 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. 44 are held by Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 915 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.43% or 490,948 shares in its portfolio. 805,794 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund.