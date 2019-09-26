Moneta Group Investment Advisors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Has Boosted by $2.01 Million; Holder Janney Capital Management Has Boosted Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6939.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 1,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 8.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 28,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 133,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25 million, up from 104,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 2.56 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10,658 shares to 102,869 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 20,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,326 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dbllin T/R Tact Etf.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap Index Fd (IWR) by 21,112 shares to 10,547 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 13,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,625 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.