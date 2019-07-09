Moneta Group Investment Advisors Stake in Citigroup (C) Decreased as Shares Rose; Brinker Capital Has Lowered Holding in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $325,596

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,327 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 13,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 9.11M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 40.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,009 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 18,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.83 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 17,727 shares to 20,112 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return Etn (DJP) by 38,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Mngmt Ltd has 103,032 shares. Stieven Cap Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 350,200 shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 4,000 shares. Gmt Cap Corp stated it has 1.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 190,455 were accumulated by Natl Insur Tx. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.83% or 154,378 shares. Snow Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 7,903 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust Co holds 0.01% or 1,827 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 765,600 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 1.45M shares stake. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 335,476 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 133 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Company has 36,600 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,064 shares to 57,875 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 32,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 48.42 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.