Moneta Group Investment Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $8.26 Million; Chilton Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) by $2.76 Million as Share Price Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 41,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,879 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70M, down from 80,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29 million shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 197,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 260,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 457,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 1.59M shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,755 shares to 31,774 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 19,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 11,595 shares to 81,930 shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 22,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.07 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.