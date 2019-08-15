Moneta Group Investment Advisors Stake In Ameren (AEE) Was Raised; Linscomb & Williams Has Boosted Its Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $437,080 as Share Price Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 764,009 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 1.58M shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,594 shares to 236,725 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,789 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,773 shares. 9,500 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct. Magellan Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 191,942 shares. Da Davidson And reported 3,625 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Northern Tru Corp reported 3.52 million shares. Community Savings Bank Na holds 2,498 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 64,875 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.16% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 12,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,675 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.04% or 7,384 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 50,165 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 1.63M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Two Sigma Limited Company has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 4,746 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ameren Corporationâ€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,939 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement Inc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Lasalle Llc has 77,288 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 9,300 shares. Schroder Management Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). British Columbia Investment owns 74,660 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 40,854 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 12,711 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication reported 48 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,417 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 32,919 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 34,029 were accumulated by L And S. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 341,895 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications holds 145 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 265,842 shares stake.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Is Yielding 8% And Warrants A ‘Strong Buy’ Rating – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.