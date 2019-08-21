Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake in Ameren (AEE) as Share Price Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Marco Investment Management Boosted Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 718,026 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 40.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 13,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 33,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 18/05/2018 – Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ GSIE Gains Daily Inflow of $88.5M; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N REPORTS UK MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 55.5 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Goldman CEO supports Trump’s effort to ‘even out’ US-China trade; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s Hua Medicine plans $400 million Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 4,100 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 30,808 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Wedgewood Prtnrs holds 0.04% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns stated it has 5,056 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 50,165 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 13,968 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management accumulated 6,966 shares. Veritable Lp reported 15,613 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc has 0.16% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,172 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 3,000 shares stake. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,927 shares to 3,327 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Index (IWS) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,296 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,187 shares to 58,064 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,719 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).