Moneta Group Investment Advisors Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Raised by $730,434; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Share Price Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Increased Its Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 75.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.96M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 48,826 shares to 21,336 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 195,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Samlyn Capital reported 292,034 shares. Paradigm Finance Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2,609 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 81,215 shares. Loews owns 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,000 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 1.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 34,488 are owned by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. Wms Ptnrs Ltd reported 2,929 shares. 2,712 are held by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Asset Strategies stated it has 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 15,164 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 3.08M shares. Albion Grp Ut holds 23,293 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Cohen Cap reported 3.94% stake. Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,346 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 1,772 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 338 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 3.44M shares. Wellington Gru Llp has 1.60 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.71 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 27,790 shares stake. Selz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.68% stake. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 75,738 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 168,541 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 149,139 shares.