Moneta Group Investment Advisors Position in Mastercard (MA) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holder Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Position by $787,000 as Valuation Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 209.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 4,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $275.2. About 1.39M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $20.21 during the last trading session, reaching $690. About 11,914 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 203,409 shares to 19,643 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Etf (MGK) by 129,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,242 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 42.17M shares. 34,527 were accumulated by Fagan Associates. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,400 shares. Moreover, Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,075 shares. Sawgrass Asset Llc holds 2.92% or 252,340 shares in its portfolio. 234,000 are held by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company. Columbus Hill Cap Management Limited Partnership has 217,246 shares. 540 were accumulated by Winfield Assocs. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.52% or 815,558 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,616 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 8,060 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Altavista Wealth Management holds 8,104 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co holds 1.18% or 6,500 shares. King Wealth holds 1.4% or 17,762 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 108 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.97 million activity. $32,486 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.