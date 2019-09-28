Moneta Group Investment Advisors Position in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Decreased by $8.88 Million; Firefly Value Partners LP Holding in Crown Holdings (CCK) Cut by $11.40 Million as Stock Price Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 138,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 5,578 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357,000, down from 144,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 461,040 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 186,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.29M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 891,730 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.