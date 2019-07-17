Moneta Group Investment Advisors Position In Baxter Intl Com (BAX) Was Has Raised; Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Position in Twitter (TWTR) by $460,800 as Market Valuation Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (BAX) by 1747.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 111,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,599 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 6,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.7. About 1.91M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 7.37 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. Mason Jeanne K had sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.36% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wade G W And reported 4,854 shares. New York-based American Int Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 95,491 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc reported 4,235 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or owns 3,065 shares. S&Co owns 3,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,258 shares. 5,392 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). Duncker Streett Co Inc holds 0.13% or 7,122 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 99,435 shares. 3.17M are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Llc. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 73,545 shares to 1,507 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,457 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM) by 24,513 shares to 400 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,313 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).