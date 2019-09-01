Moneta Group Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Caterpillar Del Com (CAT); Encana (ECA) Stake Maintained by Southport Management Llc

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 2,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 13,372 shares to 56,790 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 33,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Illinois-based fund reported 21.02 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Van Strum Towne reported 5,584 shares stake. Boston Rech And Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Appleton Partners Ma reported 2,559 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,614 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited accumulated 6,490 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 188,300 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca owns 2,049 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jnba Fin accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,711 were reported by Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

