Moneta Group Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Amgen (AMGN); Alps Advisors Lifted Renewable Energy (REGI) Holding by $435,180

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1749.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 62,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 66,023 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, up from 3,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Renewable Energy (REGI) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 29,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 75,541 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 46,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Renewable Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.29M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 562,002 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group Launches New Website That Serves as Leading Resource on Cleaner Fuels – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Renewable Energy Group Couldn’t Outrun Weak Margins in Q1 2019 – The Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGI) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20,407 shares to 454,919 shares, valued at $37.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 11,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,444 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Trust Etf Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 26,188 shares to 8,907 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE) by 88,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,074 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

