Moneta Group Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH); First Eagle Investment Management Has Upped Its Equifax (EFX) Stake by $17.27 Million as Valuation Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4263.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 127,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 130,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 98,975 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTION: Total Canadian Consumer Debt Climbs to Over $1.8 Trillion, but Delinquencies and Bankruptcies Edge Down; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 280.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 59,621 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 15,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 83,208 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ameritas Investment Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 53,920 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Dean Invest Assoc Llc invested in 0.13% or 14,922 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 50 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Archford Strategies Limited Co accumulated 5,514 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 47,249 shares. 6,075 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 17,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Frontier Invest Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analysts Wary of Regional Bank Stocks Ahead of Potential Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,418 shares to 61,646 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 102,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Reit Etf (FTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Capital Fund Management Sa reported 4,808 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 133 are held by Captrust Advsr. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 313,770 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Blair William & Il has 7,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old National Savings Bank In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,289 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 6,438 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 2.18 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Int Ca holds 13,682 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 70,040 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Brown Advisory Secs holds 1.22% or 33,890 shares in its portfolio. 16,104 were reported by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security. California-based Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0.82% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 7,601 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $932.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 664,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.74M shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).