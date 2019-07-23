Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding by $379,218; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Holding in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Has Trimmed by $331,250 as Market Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 75,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 14.02M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 1.13M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ICC International Cannabis, Biotii Technologie Sign Advisory Agreement With Dr. Alexandros Makriyannis – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta Soars As Pfizer’s DMD Prospects Languish – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares to 74,996 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 3,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04 million for 28.71 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,201 shares to 90,308 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.