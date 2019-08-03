Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Stake as Market Value Rose; Five Below (FIVE) Stock Price Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Increased Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 11,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $986,000, down from 18,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 9.17 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 1103.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 331,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 361,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.86M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.23. About 1.27M shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%

